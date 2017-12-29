Patriots’ Nate Solder Explains Thought Process (Or Lack Thereof) Behind Mullet

FOXBORO, Mass. — For a while, it was unclear if New England Patriots left tackle Nate Solder just had a weird haircut or if he was attempting to grow a mullet. It’s no longer up for debate. Solder has a mullet.

One of the more under-reported storylines of the season is Nate Solder's mullet. He says he doesn't know if he picked the hairstyle or if it picked him. pic.twitter.com/VKWMSypZ7E — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 29, 2017

So, what goes into such a bold, life-altering, business-in-the-front-party-in-the-back decision?

“Well, how much do you have to think about a mullet?” Solder asked. “It’s just a classic hair-do.

“I think it just works in all facets of life. So, you know how I am. It fits my personality. … It’s a lifestyle. And I’m not sure if I adopted it or if it adopted me, but here we are.”

In more serious news, Solder is up for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and has received an outpouring of support from his teammates, including quarterback Tom Brady. It hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Those guys are amazing. I would do anything for any of them. It’s a special group to be a part of, and everyone here just has a genuine heart for other people and things outside of football, so it means a lot.”

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN