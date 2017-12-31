Patriots Play Coldest Regular-Season Home Game In Franchise History

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been talked about all week, but now it’s official as Sunday’s New England Patriots-New York Jets game is the coldest regular-season home game in Patriots franchise history.

The temperature at Gillette Stadium prior to kick off was a balmy 13 degrees with wind chill placing the temperature at minus-2 degrees.

While it certainly was chilly at Gillette Stadium, it didn’t come close to the coldest game in franchise history, which took place on Jan. 10, 2004 against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round with a temperature of 4 degrees and a wind chill of minus-10 degrees.

At minus-2 degrees you’d think the players and coaches would be bundled up before kickoff, but you’d be mistaken. Jets safety Jamal Adams worked out shirtless, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walked around in shorts before the game.

Perhaps the Patriots’ offense can create some fireworks to warm up the fans who are choosing to brave the elements.

