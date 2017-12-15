Patriots Practice Report: Alan Branch Remains Out, Unlikely To Play Vs. Steelers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Only one player was absent Friday from the New England Patriots’ final practice of Week 15: defensive tackle Alan Branch.

Branch did not participate in any of the Patriots’ three practices this week, making it highly unlikely he will play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To prepare for Branch’s absence, New England re-signed veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois earlier this week. Jean Francois appeared in three games for the Patriots last month.

Cornerback Johnson Bademosi returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session with an illness.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images