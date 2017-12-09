Patriots Practice Report: Dion Lewis, Deatrich Wise Return; Three Players Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ final practice before they leave for Miami to play the Dolphins on Monday night brought good news.

Running back Dion Lewis (illness) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (foot) returned to practice Saturday. NESN.com reported Friday that Lewis will play Monday night despite the illness. Wise now has a chance to play Week 14 against the Dolphins after returning to the practice field.

Running back Mike Gillislee, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and linebacker Kyle Van Noy were absent from the portion of practice open to the media. Gillislee was not listed on the Patriots’ injury report Friday. He’s been a healthy scratch four straight weeks.

It’s extremely unlikely Van Noy and Cannon play Monday night after missing practice all week.

