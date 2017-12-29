Patriots Practice Report: Eric Lee Among Four Players Absent; Rob Gronkowski Returns

FOXBORO, Mass. — Four players were missing from the final New England Patriots practice of the regular season.

Running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee, defensive tackle Alan Branch and defensive end Eric Lee did not participate in Friday’s practice inside Gillette Stadium. Burkhead, Gillislee and Branch all were absent the previous two days, as well, while Lee practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday.

Lee, who has played a prominent role for the Patriots since being signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad last month, was questionable for the past two games with an ankle injury. If he cannot play Sunday, that could result in a larger role for veteran linebacker James Harrison, who signed with the Patriots earlier this week.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session with an illness.

The Patriots will host the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 17.

