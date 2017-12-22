Patriots Practice Report: No Change To Attendance In Final Session Before Bills Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the third consecutive day, running back Rex Burkhead and defensive tackle Alan Branch were the only New England Patriots players absent from practice Friday.

Burkhead and Branch both are set to miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills as they recover from knee injuries suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and special teamer Brandon King all had perfect attendance this week after missing last Sunday’s win over the Steelers with injuries. Running back Mike Gillislee, Burkhead’s likely replacement, also was present at all three practices.

The Patriots defeated the Bills 23-3 at New Era Field in the teams’ first meeting three weeks ago. A win Sunday would move New England one step closer to securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

