NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Alan Branch Likely Out ‘A Few Weeks’ With Meniscus Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — Running back Rex Burkhead and defensive tackle Alan Branch were not spotted at Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium.

Burkhead suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that likely will sideline him for the rest of the regular season, if not longer.

Branch missed that game and has not practiced since injuring his knee in a Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He is dealing with a “meniscus issue,” a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and is expected to miss “a few weeks.”

No Rex Burkhead or Alan Branch at Patriots practice today. Everyone else is here. pic.twitter.com/flFVc5aRd8 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 20, 2017

With Burkhead expected to miss this Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills, running back Mike Gillislee likely will slot back into the lineup after being inactive for the past six contests. Gillislee, a former Bill, was present at practice Wednesday.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and special teamer Brandon King all participated, as well, after sitting out the Steelers game with injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images