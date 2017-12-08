Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady, Deatrich Wise Return After Two Days Off

FOXBORO, Mass. — Quarterback Tom Brady was back on the practice field Friday after taking the previous two days off.

Brady sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday with an Achilles injury, marking the first time all season he had missed back-to-back practices.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise also returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He’s dealing with a foot injury.

In an interview Thursday night with Westwood One Radio, Brady said missed those practices to receive additional treatment ahead of Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

“Just a little extra treatment,” Brady said, as transcribed by ESPN.com. “So I want to be full-go, ready to go on Monday night. We have a big game coming up in Miami.”

The Patriots did not wear jersey numbers during Friday’s session, which make taking attendance tricky. But offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and linebacker Kyle Van Noy both were not spotted, making it highly unlikely either will play against Dolphins.

