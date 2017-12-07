Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady Misses Second Straight Day; Malcolm Butler Returns

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, the first time this season he’s been absent on back-to-back days.

The Patriots have limited Brady’s time on the practice field in recent weeks. He also sat out the previous two Wednesdays with an Achilles injury.

Brady has not missed a game because of injury since the 2008 season, though, so unless he’s a no-show again Friday, there’s no reason to believe he won’t be active for Monday night’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, defensive end Deatrich Wise and tight end Rob Gronkowski (suspended) also missed practice for the second consecutive day. Cornerback Malcolm Butler, who missed Wednesday’s session, returned Thursday.

The Patriots will release their first injury report of the week around 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images