Patriots Practice Report: Two Starters Remain Out Ahead Of Bills Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Chris Hogan and right tackle Marcus Cannon remained sidelined Friday as the New England Patriots took the field for their final practice of the week.

Hogan and Cannon both have not practiced or played since suffering shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively, in New England’s Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. They almost certainly will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Every other Patriots player was present at practice, including Cannon’s backup, LaAdrian Waddle. Waddle left last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and sat out Wednesday’s practice, but he returned to the field Thursday. The Patriots did not wear full pads in either of Waddle’s practices this week, though, making it difficult to gauge his status for this weekend.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) and defensive end Trey Flowers (rib) both participated in every practice this week after leaving Sunday’s game with injuries, and linebacker Trevor Reilly practiced Thursday and Friday after being knocked out of that game with a concussion.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who missed practice Wednesday with an Achilles injury, was back on the field Thursday and Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images