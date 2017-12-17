Patriots-Steelers Inactives: Trey Flowers Returns; Kenny Britt Making Debut

PITTSBURGH — The New England Patriots’ best pass rusher will be back on the field Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

Defensive end Trey Flowers, who was questionable with a rib injury, is active in Week 15 as the Patriots get set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flowers injured his ribs in Week 12 and missed two games.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt also will make his Patriots debut after signing with the team Wednesday. He’ll need to step up in place of wide receiver Chris Hogan, who is inactive with a shoulder injury.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives.

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

DT Alan Branch (knee)

LB Brandon King (hamstring)

OT Cole Croston

RB Mike Gillislee

DE Geneo Grissom

Croston, Gillislee and Grissom all are healthy scratches.

Edge rusher Eric Lee, who was questionable with an ankle injury, is active after going through a pregame workout that indicated he was a game-time decision.

