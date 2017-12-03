Patriots Vs. Bills Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 13 Matchup In Buffalo

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from New Era Field in Buffalo, where the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will square off this afternoon in their first meeting of the season.

The Patriots will be shorthanded for this AFC East clash, as wide receiver Chris Hogan, right tackle Marcus Cannon, defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Trevor Reilly all have been ruled out with injuries.

Flowers’ injury is especially concerning, as New England was thin on the edge even before he left last week’s game with injured ribs. The third-year pro is the Patriots’ best pass rusher, leading the team in both sacks (six) and quarterback hits (19) this season, and he hadn’t missed a game since the 2015 season.

Hogan is one of several former Bills on this Patriots roster. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and running back Mike Gillislee both played for Buffalo last season. The former has been one of New England’s best defensive backs in the second half of the season, while the latter is hoping to avoid his fourth consecutive healthy scratch.

The three remaining inactives will be announced around 11:30 a.m. ET. Six Patriots players currently are listed as questionable: center David Andrews, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, cornerback Eric Rowe, special teamer Matthew Slater and linebackers Kyle Van and Marquis Flowers.

Wide receiver Bernard Reedy is set to make his Patriots debut today after being recalled from the practice squad Saturday. Reedy, who started the season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a talented kick/punt returner who could lessen the load being placed on Dion Lewis and Danny Amendola.

The Patriots treated the Bills like a punching bag during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era, going 28-4 against their longtime division rivals since 2001. Jacoby Brissett started at quarterback for the Pats in one of those losses, and Jimmy Garoppolo played the second half in another — a meaningless Week 17 tilt in 2014.

Will that dominance continue today? We’ll find out in just a few hours. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, but be sure to check back here throughout the morning for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images