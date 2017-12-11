Patriots Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

The New England Patriots will clinch a ninth straight AFC East division title if they beat the Miami Dolphins in a Week 14 “Monday Night Football” matchup.

The Pats beat the Dolphins 35-17 two weeks ago, one of eight consecutive victories for the defending Super Bowl champions. New England needs a win to stay tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC’s top seed.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins online.

When: Monday, Dec. 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images