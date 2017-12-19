Paul Pierce Shares Hilarious Memory Of Playing Against Kobe Bryant

While the Larry Bird vs. Magic Johnson days of the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry were iconic, the Paul Pierce vs. Kobe Bryant era brought an equal number of great memories.

Pierce’s Celtics and Bryant’s Lakers twice met in the NBA Finals, with Boston winning the title in 2008, followed by an L.A. championship in 2010.

The Truth has a whole collection of fond memories to choose from going up against the Black Mamba, but a vintage Bryant performance is what sticks in his mind when reminiscing about his former adversary. During a “SportsCenter” appearance on ESPN on Monday, Pierce recalled a game over a decade ago in which Kobe simply was being Kobe.

“It would be the time he got me, it was either 2005 or 2006,” Pierce told host Scott Van Pelt. “He came into the Boston Garden. I remember at the end I looked at the stat sheet and he shot 41 shots. I just remember in the middle of the game he scored 10 straight on me, we come to the timeout, coaches are looking for defensive adjustments like ‘Are we gonna switch?’ And I just yelled at coach like ‘No! Let me guard him!’ He wound up not scoring on his last 10 shots and we won the game, but everyone was looking like ‘Who’s gonna guard this guy?’ But it was like wow, I’ve never had a player take 41 shots on me. ”

Pierce, who is a noted student of the game, also made sure to acknowledge just how much Bryant impacted the NBA during his playing days.

“His competitive fire, his work ethic,” Pierce said. “He was able to influence a whole generation with his fire and passion because we just came off the (Michael) Jordan era, and we were like ‘Who’s next to hold the torch?’ ‘Who’s gonna be that guy with the flare?’ The showmanship, along with the fire — that’s him. You have to have a lot of respect for Kobe with what he was able to accomplish, especially after Jordan was done. Now we have another guy in his mold, and he was able to put together five championships himself.”

In honor of a legendary career, the Lakers retired both of Bryant’s numbers Monday night at Staples Center. And it won’t be long until Pierce follows suit, as his No. 34 will be raised to the TD Garden rafters Feb. 11.

