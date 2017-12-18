People’s United Bank Goal of the Week: Pick Best Bruins Goal From Past Week

The Boston Bruins lost two of their three games last week, but they did earn three points during that stretch.

There was plenty of drama, as two of those three matchups were decided in overtime.

But there’s more to the excitement than the Bruins’ high-powered offense, as started last Monday, NESN, People’s United Bank and Franklin Sports are partnering for the “People’s United Goal of the Week” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ goals from the past week. Choose the one you believe is the best of the bunch and enter to win a $100 gift card to Franklin Sports.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Goal 1: Brad Marchand game-winning goal in OT vs. Red Wings

Marchand put a sweet deke on Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard and scored a beautiful goal on a backhand shot to give the Bruins a 3-2 overtime win in Detroit.

Goal 2: Patrice Bergeron’s power-play tally vs. Capitals

Bergeron moved past Bruins legend Bobby Orr on the team’s all-time goals scored leaderboard with this second-period power-play tally against the Capitals.

Goal 3: Brad Marchand’s power-play tally forces OT vs. Rangers

The Bruins avoided a regulation loss to the rival Rangers when Marchand beat New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist with a power-play goal in the third period. Boston ultimately lost in overtime.

First, make sure you read and agree to the official rules. Then cast your vote and completely fill out the form below and you will be entered into our weekly drawing for a chance to win a $100 Gift Card to FranklinSports.com.