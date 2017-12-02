Photo Of Kyle Busch Dressed As Christmas Elf Is NASCAR Fan’s Worst Nightmare

Need a little help getting in the Christmas spirit?

Well, let NASCAR’s most jolly driver help you out.

Kyle Busch is known as much for his off-track temper tantrums as he is for his on-track excellence. That’s why seeing him dressed up as some cheerful, Santa-worshipping Christmas elf is so jarring. Take a look at this M&M’s plugging- photo Busch tweeted Friday:

It’s ugly sweater season n I have mine ready to go. What do u think? Make your ugly sweater party memorable with @mmschocolate Ugly Sweater packs, available at @kroger n Kroger banner stores. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/hi8jPTLRqk — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) December 1, 2017

What has been seen, cannot be unseen.

This photo certainly is a dramatic change of pace for Busch, whose latest turn as NASCAR’s resident scrooge featured him claiming that Brad Keselowski is “going to hell,” thus eliminating the need for a Christmas gift.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images