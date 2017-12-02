NESN Fuel

Photo Of Kyle Busch Dressed As Christmas Elf Is NASCAR Fan’s Worst Nightmare

by on Sat, Dec 2, 2017 at 11:33AM
Need a little help getting in the Christmas spirit?

Well, let NASCAR’s most jolly driver help you out.

Kyle Busch is known as much for his off-track temper tantrums as he is for his on-track excellence. That’s why seeing him dressed up as some cheerful, Santa-worshipping Christmas elf is so jarring. Take a look at this M&M’s plugging- photo Busch tweeted Friday:

What has been seen, cannot be unseen.

This photo certainly is a dramatic change of pace for Busch, whose latest turn as NASCAR’s resident scrooge featured him claiming that Brad Keselowski is “going to hell,” thus eliminating the need for a Christmas gift.

