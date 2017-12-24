Play Of Tuukka Rask, Anton Khudobin Has Guided Bruins In Hot Stretch

The Boston Bruins are taking a tremendous run of form into the holidays, and plenty of that can be attributed to the goaltending.

The Bruins earned a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, with Tuukka Rask stopping 30 shots in the victory. His performance was emblematic of the performance as a whole of both he and backup Anton Khudobin the past 17 games, which saw the Bruins post a 13-3-1 record in that stretch.

