Play Of Tuukka Rask, Anton Khudobin Has Guided Bruins In Hot Stretch

The Boston Bruins are taking a tremendous run of form into the holidays, and plenty of that can be attributed to the goaltending.
The Bruins earned a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, with Tuukka Rask stopping 30 shots in the victory. His performance was emblematic of the performance as a whole of both he and backup Anton Khudobin the past 17 games, which saw the Bruins post a 13-3-1 record in that stretch.
To hear Andy Brickley’s full analysis of the Bruins’ win Saturday, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.
