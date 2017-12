The Boston Bruins fell behind 4-0 early in the second period Monday night to the Nashville Predators, and that kind of deficit is very difficult to overcome against an elite team.

The B’s fought back hard, though, and came within one at 4-3 in the third period. But the Preds responded, increased their lead to 5-3 and held on for the win.

For reaction from the Bruins’ locker room, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.