Predators’ Pekka Rinne Denies David Pastrnak Twice In Impressive Sequence

The Nashville Predators defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Monday night, and Pekka Rinne was a big reason why.

Nashville’s netminder stopped 37 of 40 shots in the game, and his sequence during the opening minutes definitely was his most impressive.

The Bruins’ first line went on the attack to start the game, but Rinne turned away two shots by David Pastrnak to keep the game scoreless.

To see Rinne’s impressive sequence, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images