‘Price Is Right’ Contestant Gives Shoutout To Weak Fantasy Football Team

“The Price Is Right” really is the gift that keeps on giving.
During Friday’s episode of the greatest game show of all-time, a contestant named Matthew made a curious decision after spinning the wheel. Host Drew Carey asked Matt if he wanted to give any shoutouts, and he responded by rattling off players on his fantasy football team.
Check this out:
We’re not sure what’s worse: his guy’s black-shirt, black-shorts and high-sock outfit, or his fantasy team.
Cases certainly can be made that Leonard Fournette, Alshon Jeffery and Cam Newton are useful fantasy players. But Christian McCaffrey and Terrelle Pryor Sr.? Sure, McCaffrey holds some PPR value, but there’s no way you’re making the playoffs with this kind of roster.
However, the show always tapes before it airs, so we’ll allow for the possibility that Matt had just drafted his squad.
