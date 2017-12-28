Quarterback Johnny Manziel Eligible To Play In CFL Beginning 2018

The wheels are in motion for a potential return to the gridiron for Johnny Manziel.

Things haven’t worked out so great for the 25-year-old since leaving Texas A&M, but he may get yet another chance to prove his worth beginning as soon as next year.

It just won’t be in the United States.

The Canadian Football League accepted Johnny Football’s eligibility into the league, according to ESPN. The process of his acceptance had been in the works for some time now, with the CFL weighing a number of factors — including his domestic violence charge in 2016 — prior to giving him the go-ahead.

Manziel worked out for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who now own his rights, in September. So now Hamilton must decide if it wants to tender a contract or trade his rights. If they decide on neither, he becomes a free agent.

Manziel’s past certainly is checkered, but given the talent that is known to be there and the possible marketing incentive as well, it would not be surprising to see a team give him a chance.

