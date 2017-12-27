Raiders’ Marquette King Has Funny Response To Ball-Warming Controversy

Marquette King might become the NFL’s monarch of the comeback one day.

The Oakland Raiders punter offered a hilarious response Wednesday to a brewing controversy involving the team’s apparent heating of footballs during the Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cameras caught long-snapper Jon Condo warming balls late in the fourth quarter while King stood near him, and many viewers assume Oakland was cheating in doing so.

After hearing the accusations lodged against his team, King gave this flippant response.

Yeah what's wrong wit warmin up our balls? How bout y'all wear some spandex in below freezing temps. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/Qpgoya0KOa — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) December 27, 2017

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio claims the Raiders probably didn’t violate NFL rules in warming the balls, but the league did discourage the practice three years ago when the Carolina Panthers did it during a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Whether King has been sitting on this quip since then or just created it on the spot is beside the point since it’s childishly great retort.

