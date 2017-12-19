Rangers’ Cole Hamel, Wife Donate $9.4M Mansion To Children’s Charity

And the “Good Guy of the Year Award” for 2017 goes to … Cole Hamels.

The Texas Rangers pitcher and his wife Heidi announced Monday in a statement they’ve donated their $9.4 million mansion to Camp Barnabas, a charity that offers camping experiences to children with special needs and chronic illnesses. The 32,000 square-foot mansion is located in near Table Rock Lake near Reeds Springs, Mo.

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it,” Hamels said in a statement, per ESPN. “Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Heidi Hamels hails from Buffalo, Mo., just 85 miles away from Table Rock Lake. The family attorney reportedly told the Springfield News-Leader the Hamels built the mansion as their dream home, but they never lived there due to the 2015 trade that sent the left-handed pitcher from Philadelphia to the Texas Rangers. Instead, they moved to Texas.

The Hamels family now is making a massive impact from afar, to the great benefit of children in Missouri and neighboring states.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images