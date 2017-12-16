Rangers Get On Board First Against Bruins With Help Of Fortunate Bounce

The Boston Bruins had their first goal disallowed due to an offside call, and the New York Rangers capitalized in response in Saturday’s Original Six matchup at TD Garden.

Michael Grabner received a pass from Kevin Hayes and ripped a shot that went over Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. The puck hit the boards, bounced back and hit the B’s netminder in the back and trickled in.

To hear Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson’s analysis of the Rangers’ tally, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images.