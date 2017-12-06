Raptors’ Serge Ibaka Copies Dikembe Mutombo’s Finger Wag With NBA Great Watching

Photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Serge Ibaka isn’t one to forget the contributions of his basketball forefathers.

The Toronto Raptors forward paid homage to Dikembe Mutombo on Tuesday, with the NBA legend in attendance at Air Canada Centre to witness the occasion. In the second quarter, Ibaka blocked Phoenix Suns center Alex Len’s dunk attempt then wagged his finger in Mutombo’s direction. An expert camera operator captured Mutumbo’s delighted reaction, and the Raptors shared the scene on Twitter.

Ibaka’s imitation was perfect in basketball terms, as the finger wag was Mutombo’s signature reaction to blocking shots. Ibaka’s shout-out to Mutombo also was great because they both hail from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Raptors went on to beat the Suns 126-113.