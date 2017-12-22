Ravens President Cites Protest During National Anthem As Reason For Low Attendance

Some fans are skipping out on attending Baltimore Ravens games this season, and team president Dick Cass believes a protest during the national anthem played a big role in the attendance drop.

Cass penned a letter to season ticket holders about the increase in empty seats at M&T Bank Stadium, attributing it to a number of factors, according to ESPN. But he made a point of specifically naming a protest during the anthem that took place while the Ravens played in London in September as something he believes put off fans.

“The numbers (of no-shows) are higher, and it is noticeable,” Cass wrote, via ESPN. “There are a number of reasons for the no-shows, but surely the one-time protest in London has been a factor.”

The product on the field — particularly of late — should be enough of a draw, with Baltimore winning four of its last five games. And as they sit at 8-6, the Ravens are in the mix for a wild-card spot, which certainly would indicate the attendance issue stems from matters not pertaining to team performance.

Either way, the letter likely is a last-ditch effort by the team to try and fill out the stands to close out the regular season.

The Ravens will play their final two games at home, so we’ll see if the attempt at reconciling with disgruntled fans works out.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images.