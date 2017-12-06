Ray Lewis Sounds Off On Rob Gronkowski’s Cheap Shot In Heated Rant

Ray Lewis saw it all throughout his 17-year NFL career, but even he was taken aback by Rob Gronkowski’s actions this past Sunday.

The star tight end blew a gasket late in the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots’ 23-3 win over the Bills, as he nailed Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White with an ugly cheap shot. Gronkowski was issued a one-game suspension for the incident, which became official after he lost his appeal Tuesday.

Gronk’s late hit drew considerable reaction from around the league, but arguably the most critical response came from one of the NFL’s greatest players. During Tuesday’s edition of “Inside the NFL” on Showtime, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis gave his two cents on how Gronkowski handled himself.

Ray Lewis was not a fan of the Gronk hit. From tonight’s Inside the NFL pic.twitter.com/HplinRlFl7 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 5, 2017

There’s no defending what Gronkowski did, but Lewis labeling the moment as “one of the worst plays” he’s ever seen in football seems like a bit of a stretch.

Either way, Gronk definitely is paying the price for his lapse of judgment. As a result of missing Monday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, the Pro Bowl tight end could end up costing himself quite a chunk of change.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images