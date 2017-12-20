Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch El Clasico Game Online

The latest chapter in one of soccer’s best rivalries will be written on Saturday when Real Madrid hosts Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Barcelona enters this matchup atop the La Liga (Spanish first division) standings with an 11-point lead over fourth-place Real Madrid.

But regardless of where these teams sit in the standings, the intensity of the rivalry always is high. One major reason for that is the individual rivalry between Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Barca superstar Lionel Messi, who duel for the Ballon D’Or on an annual basis.

Here’s how to watch the first “El Clasico” showdown of the 2017-18 La Liga season online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images