Red Bull Global Rallycross To Add Polaris RZR Support Series In 2018

Red Bull Global Rallycross will give fans even more bang for their buck in 2018.

Red Bull GRC has signed a multi-year partnership deal with Polaris to introduce a new support championship starting in 2018. Next year, in addition to the Supercar and Lites categories, GRC events will include a RZR side-by-side series.

The RZR is a 168-horsepower all-wheel-drive ATV that features adjustable off-road shocks. And although it has a relatively low power output compared to GRC’s 600-horsepower Supercars, the RZR weighs just 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) dry, giving it a power to weight ratio of nearly 250 horsepower per metric tonne.

“Polaris is the ideal partner for us to work with as we develop this new entry point class for young drivers to enter the sport of rallycross,” Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne said in a statement. “They are a high performance, dynamic brand that will bring more racing excitement to our fans, and will further expand our unique presence in the world of racing.”

Given that the new class, like Lites, will be a spec championship — meaning drivers use identical equipment — it’s expected to produce extremely close racing. It therefor will be an ideal way for racers to get their start in rallycross, as it will place a big emphasis on driver skill.

“This partnership brings together two thrill-seeking brands synonymous with blazing their own trails,” Matt Boone, marketing manager for Polaris RZR, said. “The side-by-side competition is the perfect opportunity to showcase a vehicle that is built for power and precision, and will add a new adrenaline-pumping experience for Red Bull GRC fans.”

In addition to promising close racing, the RZR championship will help make rallycross — a relatively novel sport in the United States — more accessible to young drivers.

A stock RZR has a starting price of just $25,999, compared to purpose-built rallycross cars, which cost several hundred-thousand dollars to purchase. As a result, the cost to enter will be much less than in Lites, and teams’ operating costs similarly will be lower.