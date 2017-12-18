Red Sox, Mitch Moreland Agree To Two-Year Contract

The Boston Red Sox, it appears, are out on big-name free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer.

That’s because the Red Sox on Monday re-signed free-agent first baseman Mitch Moreland to a two-year contract, the team announced in a press release.

Moreland signed a one-year contract with Boston prior to the 2016 campaign, and the 32-year-old had a strong year. He hit .246 with 22 home runs and 79 RBIs while playing solid defense at first base. He seemed to be a pretty good fit at Fenway Park, too, hitting 34 doubles in his first season in Boston.

Moreland also proved to be a pretty tough customer. Despite suffering a fractured toe, he still played a career-high 149 games and logged a career-high 576 plate appearances. The 2016 Gold Glove winner followed up that showing with a .995 fielding percentage in 2017.

