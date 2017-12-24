Richie Incognito Hints Bills Could Seek Revenge On Rob Gronkowski In Week 16 Game

Sunday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium is primed to be an intense one.

The Patriots will continue their quest for a top seed in the AFC, while the Bills will be fighting for their playoff lives, looking to hang on to a wild-card spot.

But aside from what’s at stake, the Week 16 contest could be even chippier than a normal game between AFC East rivals. While the Bills will be trying to avenge their Week 13 home loss to the Patriots, there could be another factor that adds to the tension.

As the Patriots had their win in Buffalo on Dec. 2 all but secured, Rob Gronkowski tacked on an ugly ending to the game by cheap-shotting Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. New England’s tight end was issued a one-game suspension for his actions, which prompted White to enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

While White has said he no longer views Gronkowski as a dirty player, it appears one of his teammates hasn’t moved on from the incident. In a recent interview with Tim Graham of The Buffalo News, Buffalo offensive lineman Richie Incognito hinted there could be some revenge coming Gronk’s way.

“Obviously, there are going to be opportunities for guys to take shots this next game,” Incognito said. “Gronkowski took his shot. Now it’s our defense’s chance to take their shots on him.

“When you do dumb stuff like he did, you open the door. The referees are a little more lenient because they know you got it coming. You’ve just got to be prepared to take it.”

With so much riding on the game, it would be foolish of either team to focus on extracurricular activity.

