Rob Gronkowski Loses Cool, Cheap Shots Bills Defender After Interception

Rob Gronkowski is used to being mauled by defenders, but the New England Patriots tight end finally reached his breaking point Sunday afternoon.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ Week 13 contest against the Buffalo Bills, Gronk and Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White were battling for a pass in the air near the sidelines. After White came down with the interception, which was made possible by a little tugging on Gronk’s jersey, the Patriots tight end unbuckled his helmet and planted himself on White in a moment of fury.

Check out the play in the video below:

Gronkowski was issued an unnecessary roughness penalty for his actions, but the Patriots ultimately never felt the wrath of the infraction. Wide receiver Danny Amendola also was pegged with an unnecessary roughness penalty, but the fouls were offset by an unnecessary roughness penalty on Bills defensive back Micah Hyde.

The mini skirmish put a stain on a terrific performance from Gronkowski, who hauled in nine receptions for 147 yards in the Patriots’ 23-3 win. Although the officials didn’t deem Gronk’s extracurricular activity as ejection worthy, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Pro Bowl tight end received punishment from the league.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images