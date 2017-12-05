Rob Gronkowski Loses Suspension Appeal, Will Miss Patriots’ Game Vs. Dolphins

It’s official: The New England Patriots will be Gronk-less when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was suspended one game for his illegal hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, had his appeal denied Tuesday by NFL appeals officer Derrick Brooks.

By the terms of his suspension, Gronkowski will be barred from visiting Gillette Stadium until next Tuesday and will be ineligible to play against the Dolphins. This is the first suspension of Gronkowski’s eight-year NFL career.

The Patriots will be allowed to add an additional player to their 53-man roster in Gronkowski’s absence. They currently have just two active tight ends — Dwayne Allen and rookie Jacob Hollister — plus another, veteran Will Tye, on their practice squad.

Gronkowski has played in 11 of the Patriots’ 12 games this season, leading the team in both receptions (55) and receiving touchdowns (seven) and ranking second in receiving yards (849) behind wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images