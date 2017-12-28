Rob Gronkowski Mic’d Up Before One-Handed TD Catch Vs. Bills Is Pure Gold

Rob Gronkowski was feeling it Sunday afternoon.

The New England Patriots tight end’s insane one-handed touchdown catch was one of the biggest plays of the Pats’ 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. But as good as the play was, what took place just before was arguably even more entertaining.

Check out this clip of Gronk mic’d up on the Patriots sideline:

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: "Tom! I'm activated." One handed touchdown catch proceeded. pic.twitter.com/N4An9CyYCs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 28, 2017

How could you not throw the ball to that guy?

The touchdown marked the 75th time Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady have connected on a TD pass, good for fifth-most in NFL history. And after the win, Gronk proved it doesn’t matter where he is — just put a microphone in front of him.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images