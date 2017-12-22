Rob Gronkowski’s Preparation Not Altered By Alex Guerrero Situation

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski did not have much to offer Friday on the Alex Guerrero reports or the potential fallout from his hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.

The New England Patriots tight end said he knows little about Guerrero’s current status — The Boston Globe reported that the trainer no longer can travel with the team or treat players other than quarterback Tom Brady on the Gillette Stadium premises — but that it has not affected his daily routine.

“It hasn’t impacted my preparation at all,” Gronkowski said. “I don’t know much at all about that. I didn’t read anything about it. I saw that there’s stuff, and that’s between Tom and the team. I don’t know. I have no clue. But I’m just preparing and worried about the Bills and just doing what I’ve been doing.”

Gronkowski continues to train with Guerrero at the TB12 Performance Center, which is located just outside the stadium.

“Yes, I work up there,” he said. “It’s very good.”

As for the White controversy, Gronkowski brushed off questions about the Bills potentially seeking revenge for his cheap shot on the rookie cornerback three weeks ago. The New England-Buffalo rematch is set for this Sunday afternoon at Gillette.

“I’ve just been preparing all week, just like any other week,” Gronkowski said. “Preparing for a big game on Sunday with the team, with the boys, and we’re going to be ready for a hard-fought battle. Every single time we play the Bills, they’re always battling hard. They’re always mentally tough. They’re always physically tough.

“It’s going to be a big game Sunday, and we’ve just got to keep preparing. We’ve got another 48 hours to go before kickoff, so let’s just make sure we’re ready to go.”

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Imgaes