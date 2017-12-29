Robin Miller Predicts IndyCar Will Pay For Danica Patrick To Run Indy 500

Despite all the uncertainty over Danica Patrick’s proposed 2018 plans, one IndyCar expert is convinced that she will be on the grid for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Robin Miller offered a bold take in response to one fan’s question about whether Patrick will actually run the Indy 500, predicting that she will — and the Verizon IndyCar Series will foot the bill, according to RACER.

Patrick said during her retirement press conference that she intends to race in both the Indy 500 and Daytona 500 in 2018, though she didn’t reveal how she plans to do so. Many speculated Chip Ganassi would offer her an IndyCar seat, but the team owner said he thinks there is a “small chance” that she will drive for him.

“I’m starting to think she threw the idea out there without having a sponsor lined up, so right now I’d say her best shot is if IndyCar picks up the tab, because it definitely wants her in the show,” Miller wrote. “So, yes, I think it will happen, but even though Ganassi admitted he’d talked with her people, there’s not been any movement lately in terms of a sponsor.”

The 35-year-old racer has contested seven Indy 500s in her career, with her last bid coming in 2011 before making the switch to full-time competition in NASCAR in 2012. She recorded the best result ever by a female driver during the 2009 race, finishing P3 with Andretti Green Racing, now Andretti Autosport.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images