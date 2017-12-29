Rockets’ Gerald Green Joins Team, Faces Celtics On Fluky Whirlwind Day

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Gerald Green started and ended Thursday as a concerned parent. He became the newest Houston Rocket in-between those points.

The Rockets guard’s whirlwind day included parenting, contract talks and the epic Rockets vs. Boston Celtics game at TD Garden, as USA TODAY’s Jared Weiss recounted prior to tip-off via Twitter.

Gerald Green has had a wild day. He got a call that his son was having an allergic reaction this morning, grabbed his back pack and straight to Boston. When he landed, he found out he was a Houston Rocket. He's figuratively and literally playing in Trevor Ariza's shoes tonight. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 29, 2017

Yes, you read that correctly. Green had been in talks with the Rockets but only came to Boston to check on his son. The Rockets were in town for a nationally televised game, signed him and put him straight onto their active roster. The only problem is Green didn’t fly with basketball shoes. Luckily, Rockets guard Trevor Ariza wears a similar-sized shoe as Green and happened to have an an extra set.

Gerald Green raced to the airport this AM to see his son in Boston. When he landed, he found out he was playing for the Rockets tonight. "I had to borrow basketball shoes and everything. These are Trevor Ariza’s. So if I can shoot like him tonight, that would be good." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 29, 2017

Green knows his way around Boston, having played for the Celtics between 2005 and 2007 and again in the 2016-17 season.

Green played 11 minutes Thursday night in Houston’s 99-98 loss to Boston, scoring zero points and grabbing one rebound.