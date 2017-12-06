Roger Goodell Contract Extension Reportedly Reached By NFL Owners

Settle in, football fans, because Roger Goodell isn’t going anywhere. The NFL commissioner has reportedly signed a 5-year contract extension.

Despite nearly incessant griping by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about Goodell’s demands, and his ensuing attempt to stop the extension at all costs, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that an extension was signed. With the extension, the commissioner is locked in through 2024.

A memo was sent to league owners regarding the extension was obtained by the MMQB’s Albert Breer, who tweeted out screenshots of the email.

Here is the memo that went from the compensation committee to NFL owners on Roger Goodell’s new contract. pic.twitter.com/VS2t62WYdc — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 6, 2017

As noted in the memo, a unanimous decision to extend the commissioner’s contract was reached in May of this year. However, it was Jones’ fit of rage in November that essentially put the deal on hold. It got so bad, at one point, that Jones threatened to sue the league should the extension go through.

While the specifics of the deal are not mentioned in the memo, part of what drew the ire of Jones was the incentives and salary Goodell was asking for — namely a near $50 million salary and access to a private jet for life.

The deal will reportedly be worth about $40 million annually, according to the Washington Post.

The owners will all get together on Dec. 13, a meeting which will likely end up shedding a bit more light on the details and on the process of extension.

In the meantime, all that’s left to do it wait for Jones’ reaction.

