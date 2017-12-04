Russell Wilson Leads Seattle Seahawks In Win Over League-Best Eagles

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks can withstand any amount of injuries, as long as they have Russell Wilson.

The 29-year-old quarterback led his team to a 24-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Wilson passed for 227 yards a three touchdowns to improve Seattle’s record to 8-4.

In the video above, Michaela Vernava tells you about everything Russell Wilson pulled off while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Images