Ryan Spooner ‘Happy To Help Out’ In Bruins’ Impressive Win Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins got contributions from almost everyone in their 5-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Ryan Spooner, who hadn’t scored in seven games, potted two goals and center David Krejci scored in his first game back from an upper body injury.

Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask stopped all 25 shots that were sent his way to record his second shutout of the season and improve Boston’s record in the month of December to 10-2-2.

After the game, Spooner told reporters that he’s “happy to help” his team out during their recent hot stretch.

