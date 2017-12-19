Sabres Coach Phil Housley Sheds Light On Game Plan Vs. Bruins

The Boston Bruins will play their second of four games in six days when they play the Buffalo Sabres on the road Tuesday night.

After an impressive 7-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night during which the B’s outshot their opponent 45-18, Sabres head coach Phil Housley knows his team has to manage the puck and earn their scoring opportunities to beat the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images