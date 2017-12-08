Saints Fans Get Plane To Fly ’28-3 Never Forget’ Banner Over Falcons’ Stadium

Fans of the New Orleans Saints never miss an opportunity for a good, old-fashioned 28-3 joke.

The Saints are in Atlanta for a Thursday Night Football tilt against the Atlanta Falcons, and a little statement was orchestrated before the game.

Whether it was one fan or a group, enough money was raised to get a banner that read “28-3 Never Forget” flown around the vicinity over Mercedes-Benz Stadium in homage to the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI collapse at the hands of the New England Patriots.

Here’s a look:

This banner is flying over Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta right now. pic.twitter.com/3Byd6LbXGa — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) December 7, 2017

Someone captured it in video and caught some, let’s say less than amused, Falcons fans’ reactions as well.

The video version of the @dirtycoast banner pic.twitter.com/I7M6PlFtDP — Adam Ney (@sayneykid) December 7, 2017

The Saints have a well documented history of reminding the Falcons of the meltdown. Whether it’s in the way how they tip in restaurants, or by putting it on a billboard, or even getting it put on a Snapchat filter, they take nearly as much pleasure as Patriots fans in those two numbers.

So as long as Saints and Patriots fans have any say, it’s probably safe to assume the Falcons never will forget that fateful second half.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports Images.