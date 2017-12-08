Alvin Kamara Injury: Saints Star Ruled Out Vs. Falcons With Concussion

A head-to-head hit to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara resulted in the rookie leaving Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kamara — whose 11 touchdowns this season are tied for most in the NFL — received a pass near the line of scrimmage during the Saints’ first possession. He began to run up field, and shortly thereafter was met by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, who connected helmet to helmet.

The 22-year-old hobbled for a moment on the way down, and then he left the field on his own power. He looked visibly shaken upon reaching the Saints’ sideline, though. Kamara left the game, entered the concussion protocol and later was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Here’s a look at the hit:

Scary.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images.