Saints Season Ticket Holder Suing Team Over National Anthem Protests

One New Orleans Saints season ticket holder is so irate about national anthem protests that he is taking legal action over it.

The disgruntled fan, Lee Dragna, reportedly is suing the Saints for protesting the anthem, according to ESPN. Per the report, the lawsuit indicates that Dragna never would have purchased season tickets if he knew the players would “use Saints football games as a platform for protests.”

As a result, he is attempting to get all the money back he put toward the tickets, as well as his legal fees.

The Saints, however, actually have been quite mellow in regards to anthem protesting. 10 players protested by sitting on the bench in an away game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, and since then, the entire team would kneel before the anthem, then stand during its playing.

“(The Saints are) taking this very seriously, and this fan best have his facts in order,” noted an anonymous source of ESPN’s Mike Triplett. “The Saints will come back at this fan who has brought forth incorrect information in his statement with everything to defend the team, organization and players.”

News of the Dragna’s legal action has made the rounds, with Saints players catching wind of it. Running back Mark Ingram — who also was one of the players who protested prior to the game against the Panthers — responded to it on Twitter.

And let’s just say he’s not too concerned about the Saints being found liable.

The one time we protested an anthem was an away game. After a team meeting we decided to kneel as one BEFORE the anthem was played and STAND united as one DURING the anthem! Good luck dude ✌🏾 https://t.co/28huwGP0Pu — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) December 13, 2017

Dragna also claimed in the suit he has not been to a Saints home game as a result since the second week of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images.