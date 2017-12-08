Saints’ Willie Snead Hilariously Trolls Falcons With 28-3 Shirt

The 28-3 jokes just keep on coming.

The Atlanta Falcons have endured immense amounts of ridicule and mockery since their Super Bowl LI collapse against the New England Patriots.

And if there’s one team that loves rubbing the Falcons’ nose in it, it’s the New Orleans Saints.

Saints fans have been taking shots at the Falcons ever since the confetti started falling at NRG Stadium, but this time it was one of the Saints players that took a swing at their NFC South rivals.

Wide receiver Willie Snead took to Instagram before the Saints and Falcons squared off on “Thursday Night Football” and put the Falcons in a body bag with his apparel choice.

Had to see that one coming.

Saints fans also pooled together enough money to fly a plane with a “28-3 Never Forget” banner above Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons got the last laugh Thursday, though, as they eeked out a 20-17 win to stay in the NFC playoff picture.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images