Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Shuts Down Retirement Rumors Via Twitter

It’s anyone’s guess whether Pete Carroll will be the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks next season, but we can expect him to be on an NFL sideline somewhere.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Carroll “may or may not” choose to retire rather than return in 2018 for his 13th season as a pro head coach.

Carroll, however, was quick to shoot down the rumor by taking to Twitter.

People talking about retirement… I ain’t old enough to think about retiring! 🕺 — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) December 31, 2017

The Seahawks entered Week 17 with a respectable 9-6 record, but second place in the NFC West might not be good enough to extend the franchise’s postseason appearance streak to six years. Seattle will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2011 unless it beats the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and the Atlanta Falcons lose to the Carolina Panthers. The Seahawks would be the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs if both of those scenarios played out.

Seattle has been ravaged by injuries this season, and distractions on and off the field haven’t helped, either.

It wouldn’t be the worst time for Carroll to leave the Seahawks, but it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to leave the sideline.

