Seahawks Fined $100K For Violating Concussion Protocol With Russell Wilson

The NFL finally appears to be taking a stand against teams playing loose with the league’s concussion protocol.

In November, the Seattle Seahawks made headlines when they allowed quarterback Russell Wilson to re-enter a game against the Arizona Cardinals after he showed concussion symptoms just one play prior. The NFL determined the Seahawks indeed violated concussion protocol, and promised consequences.

The league handed down that punishment Thursday, and it’s fairly significant. The Seahawks have been fined $100,000, and the team’s coaches and medical staffs will be required to attend training on the concussion protocol.

Here’s a joint statement from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on the punishment, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Joint statement from NFL and NFLPA on Seahawks being fined $100,000 for violating concussion protocol with Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/ftla486Hvt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2017

Let’s hope the NFL is serious about the update to and enforcement of the protocol.

Now, the fine obviously isn’t huge, especially for a professional sports franchise. Still, many are applauding the NFL for finally taking action.

This is a victory for football players. #Concussions are nothing to play with(TM) https://t.co/OFNs40f9u4 — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 21, 2017

Concussions very well might be unavoidable evils in football. But it’s important the NFL and its teams handle potential head injuries responsibly, and make sure we don’t get a repeat of what happened to Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage in Week 14.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images