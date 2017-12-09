Seattle Sounders Vs. Toronto FC Live Stream: Watch MLS Cup 2017 Online

Major League Soccer’s 2017 season is bound to end with a bang.

Toronto FC will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday at BMO Field in MLS Cup 2017.

The Reds are looking to avenge their loss to the Sounders in MLS Cup 2016 and complete one of the finest seasons in league history by lifting the championship trophy on their home turf.

Seattle is trying to become the fourth team in MLS history to successfully defend its title.

ESPN will broadcast MLS Cup 2017 to English-language television audiences in the United States.

Here’s how to watch Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto FC online:

When: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images