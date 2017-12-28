Senators Enduring Major Struggles After Hot Start To 2017-18 Season

The Ottawa Senators are in a funk.

After jumping out to an 8-3-5 record through their first 16 games of the season, the Sens have struggled to crack the win column. Dating back to Nov. 16, Ottawa has collected a putrid 1-10-2 record.

As a result, the Senators rank second-to-last in the Atlantic Division standings heading into Wednesday night’s matchup with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

For more on the Senators’ struggles, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images