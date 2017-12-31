Senators Need Craig Anderson To Step Up In Net For Ottawa To Make Playoffs

The Ottawa Senators have had a rough start to the 2017-18 campaign, as they currently sit in seventh place in the Atlantic Division at 12-16-8.

The Senators’ biggest problem might be the play they are getting in net. Star netminder Craig Anderson has struggled mightily so far this season, going 9-12-4 with a 3.12 goal allowed average and a .896 save percentage in 25 games started.

Mike Condon will get the start in net for the Senators against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, but Ottawa will need Anderson to find his groove if they hope to make a run at the Stanley Cup playoffs.

To hear the breakdown of the Sens’ goalie situation, check out to the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images